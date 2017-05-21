Uzbek president arrives in Saudi Arabia

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 21

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in the Arab Islamic American summit in Riyadh on May 21, the Uzbek national news agency (UzA) reported.

Mirziyoyev has been invited to the summit by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, according to the message.

An official welcoming meeting was held at the Riyadh airport. A guard of honor was arranged for the Uzbek president.

The issues of further development of Uzbekistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment and other spheres will be considered during the talks.

A number of bilateral meetings are planned to be held as part of the visit.