Baku 2017 freestyle wrestling: Azerbaijan leaves no chance for Algeria

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

The freestyle wrestling competitions among women started as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 21.

Azerbaijani athlete Mariya Stadnik (48 kg) defeated Algerian athlete Kheira Chaimaa Yahiaoui (10:0).

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.