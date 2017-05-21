Baku 2017: Azerbaijani diver in finals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

The diving competitions are underway as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 21.

Azerbaijani athlete Olga Bykovskaia advanced to the finals in the women’s 3m springboard event with 213.95 points.

Indonesian athlete Della Harimurti (205.75) and Turkish athlete Sinem Saglam (157.85) also advanced to the finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.