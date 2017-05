Azerbaijani wrestler advances to semi-finals

2017-05-21 11:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

The freestyle wrestling competitions among women are underway as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 21.

In ¼ finals Azerbaijani athlete Elis Manolova (69 kg) defeated Cameron’s athlete Blandine Epanga Metala (6:0) and advanced to the semi-finals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.