Baku 2017: Azerbaijani wrestler defeats Kyrgyz athlete

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani athlete Sabira Aliyeva (75 kg) defeated Kyrgyz athlete Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the freestyle wrestling competitions as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 21.

Earlier, Aliyeva defeated Kazakh athlete Irina Kazyulina.

In other fight Egyptian athlete Samar Hamza defeated Aliyeva.

The Azerbaijani athlete will also compete with Turkish athlete Yasemin Adar.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.