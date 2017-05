Azerbaijani wrestler advances to finals

2017-05-21 11:46 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani athlete Elis Manolova (69 kg) defeated Turkish athlete Buse Tosun and advanced to the finals in the freestyle wrestling event at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 21.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.