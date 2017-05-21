Azerbaijani women's basketball team advances to semi-finals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

The 3x3 basketball competitions are underway as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 21.

In ¼ finals the Azerbaijani women's team defeated the Indonesian women’s team (20:9).

Thus, the Azerbaijani team has advanced to the semi-finals and will compete with the Turkish team.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.