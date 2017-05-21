Huge fire breaks out at car plant in Iran’s Tabriz city

2017-05-21 12:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

A huge fire swept through Iran Khodro’s automotive manufacturing plant in northwestern city of Tabriz this morning.

The fire first erupted at a chemicals storage in the factory at 0800 local time (GMT+4:30) which later extended into other depots, Fars news agency reported.

According to the report, firefighters from neighboring cities have also joined the operation to control the fire.

Iran Khodro is the Islamic Republic's largest carmaker with a couple of plants across the country. Its headquarter is based near capital Tehran.