Ilham Aliyev congratulates Iranian president

2017-05-21

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

“I extend my most sincere congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Your victory in the election testifies to the Iranian people's confidence and trust in you and appreciation of what you have done for the development and well-being of your friendly and brotherly country,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I attach great importance to the relationship between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran. We are satisfied with the current state of relations, which reached the level of strategic cooperation. I highly appreciate the political dialogue, cooperation of mutual interest in a variety of fields, and cultural ties between the two countries, as well as Iran's support for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

“Our bilateral relations have rapidly developed particularly in recent years to acquire a new meaning. Our bilateral meetings, the negotiations we have held, the documents we have signed and the projects we have implemented with you play an important role in the development of our relations,” President Aliyev said.

“I believe that we will continue our joint efforts towards further strengthening relations and expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran in accordance with the best interests of the two brotherly peoples, who share common spiritual values.”

“Please accept my best wishes for your robust health, happiness, and success in your future activities for the prosperity of the friendly and brotherly people of Iran,” Ilham Aliyev added.