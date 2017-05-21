Uzbekistan, IDB to develop new co-op program

2017-05-21 12:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 21

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

President of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Bandar Hajjar met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as part of his working visit to Saudi Arabia, the Uzbek national news agency (UzA) reported May 21.

The meeting participants discussed the cooperation of Uzbekistan and IDB in the development and implementation of projects in healthcare, education, energy, housing and utilities and irrigation.

Uzbekistan has been an IDB member since 2003. The bank takes part in co-financing of the projects in healthcare, education, agriculture, irrigation, power engineering, transport and private enterprise support.

At present, the total amount of the IDB loan funds and investments in the Uzbek economy is more than $1 billion for 38 projects.

A decision was made to develop a specific program of actions for the exchange of delegations of various levels to expand the scope of the partnership.

Mirziyoyev and Hajjar also discussed the possibility of the IDB participation in establishing an international research center at the memorial complex of Imam Al-Bukhari in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The center will specialize in the study of the rich spiritual heritage of the thinkers of the East who made an invaluable contribution to the development of mankind.

Following the talks, a memorandum of understanding was signed.