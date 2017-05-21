Azerbaijan’s Gulaliyev grabs 68th gold medal of Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Azerbaijan’s Rufat Gulaliyev has won the 68th gold medal for Azerbaijan at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Gulaliyev took first place by scoring 456 points in men's sang event of zurkhaneh competitions.

Iran’s Mobin Zibalagha ranked second with 444 points and Navruz Arabov of Tajikistan ranked third with 321 points.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.