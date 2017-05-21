Azerbaijan’s Orujov grabs silver in zurkhaneh at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Zurkhaneh competitions of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games are underway in Baku.

Azerbaijan’s Khayyam Orujov has won a silver medal in men’s meel bazi event, by scoring 379 points.

Iran’s Pezhman Sokoonati (893 points) won gold, while Afghanistan’s Ahmad Shakib Atahi and Pakistan’s Arbab Sardar Ahmad Khan won bronze.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.