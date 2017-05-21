Baku 2017: Azerbaijani wrestlers can win 5 gold medals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

The winners in the women’s freestyle wrestling competitions in the weight categories of 48 kg, 53 kg, 55 kg, 58 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 69 kg and 75 kg will be determined as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 21.

Azerbaijani athlete Mariya Stadnik (48 kg) defeated Algerian athlete Kheira Chaimaa Yahiaoui, the Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation said.

Stadnik will compete with Turkish athlete Evin Demirhan in the evening.

Azerbaijani athlete Leyla Qurbanova (53 kg) defeated Turkish athlete Burcu Kebic.

Qurbanova also defeated Kazakh athlete Aigul Nuralim and won a gold medal.

Azerbaijani athlete Natalya Sinishin (55kg) defeated the Kazakh athlete. In other fight, the Nigerian athlete defeated Sinishin.

Another Azerbaijani athlete Alyona Kolesnik (58 kg) won the first fight. Kolesnik will compete with Kyrgyz athlete Aisuluu Tynybekova in the finals.

Azerbaijani athlete Tetiana Omelchenko (60 kg) won the first fight. The Azerbaijani athlete will compete with Cameroon’s athlete Tiako Essombe.

Azerbaijani athlete Elmira Gambarova (63 kg) has failed to win in the semi-finals and will compete with Cameroon’s athlete Etane Ngolle for a bronze medal.

Azerbaijani athlete Elis Manolova (69 kg) defeated Turkish athlete Buse Tosun and Cameron’s athlete Blandine Epanga Metala. Manolova will compete with Kazakh athlete in the finals.

Azerbaijani athlete Sabira Aliyeva (75 kg) defeated Kyrgyz athlete Aiperi Medet Kyzy and Kazakh athlete Irina Kazyulina.

In other fight Egyptian athlete Samar Hamza defeated Aliyeva.

In the finals the Azerbaijani athlete will compete with Turkish athlete Yasemin Adar.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.