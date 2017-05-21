Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze medal in zurkhaneh competition

2017-05-21

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani athlete won a bronze medal in the zurkhaneh competition at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 21.

Azerbaijani athlete Orkhan Khanlarov ranked third with 280 points in the men’s Charkhe Teez event.

Iranian athlete Ali Jalijoo won a gold medal (501 points), while Iraqi athlete Jaber Abdulameer ranked second (311 points).

Afghan athlete Mushtaq Hassan Sharifi also won a bronze medal.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.