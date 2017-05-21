Turkmenistan, Russia expand business regional partnership

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 21

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

Tatarstan’s President Rustam Minnikhanov met with a Turkmen delegation headed by Chairman of the Mejlis Committee on Legislation and Norms Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Kazan, Tatarstan’s presidential press-service said.

Minnikhanov stressed that Turkmenistan has always been a strategic partner for Tatarstan.

At present, there is potential for the development of relations in such areas as oil production, engineering, energy, agro-industrial complex, pharmaceutics, medicine, supply of chemical products.

Minnikhanov stressed the importance of further development of cooperation aimed at strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan.

The meeting was held as part of the 9th International Economic Summit “Russia - Islamic World KazanSummit 2017.

Central Asia's largest educational and trade service center KAMAZ is situated in Ashgabat as the total number of these cars in Turkmenistan is more than 10,000.

The automotive concern from Tatarstan offers Ashgabat cars of different models and capacities adapted to transport a variety of goods, as well as equipment on the basis of KAMAZ. The engines of all cars meet the EU latest parameters on efficiency and environmental safety, according to the experts.

The cooperation is being developed in the fuel-energy complex. Tatneft and Turkmenneft signed an agreement in 2008. A subject of the service contract is to render the services aimed at improving oil recovery of existing wells and further use of the potential for oil production at Goturdepe field.