Reformists take all seats in Tehran council

2017-05-21 15:02 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, May 21

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Reformists have won all seats in Tehran City Council, Tehran Governor Issa Farhadi said, ILNA news agency reported May 21.

Accordingly, Mohsen Hashemi, son of late ayatollah and former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, came first in the ranking of 30 candidates to go to the council.

Noteworthy, among others is Ahmad Masjed Jamei, former reformist head of the council, who has come third.

The city council election was held May 19 simultaneously with presidential election, which also sent Hassan Rouhani to office with the support of reformists.