Azerbaijan's table tennis players to fight for bronze at Baku 2017

2017-05-21 15:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s national team in table tennis will vie for bronze at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijani athletes have faced Turkey’s team in the table tennis semifinals. Turkey reached the finals with a score of 3-0.

Azerbaijan’s team will face the national team of Saudi Arabia in the next match.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.