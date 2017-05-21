Baku 2017: Azerbaijani women’s team in basketball 3x3 finals

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Basketball 3x3 competitions of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games are underway in Baku.

Azerbaijani women's basketball team defeated the national team of Turkey with a score of 17-7 in the semifinals.

Thus, Azerbaijani basketball players advanced to the finals, where they will face the Mali team.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.