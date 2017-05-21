Ilham Aliyev attends Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh

2017-05-21

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

The Arab Islamic American Summit has today kicked off in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud welcomed Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.

The heads of state and government posed together for photographs.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes US President Donald Trump and leaders from across the Islamic world for this historic meeting.

United under a single vision – Together We Prevail – this highly anticipated event, the first of its kind in history, will renew the mutual commitment to global security and further strengthening of already deep business, cultural and political ties.

Over the course of the summit historic relationships will be strengthened through a shared belief in tolerance and collaboration. The foundation will be laid for a new beginning and the promise of a brighter future for all.