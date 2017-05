Baku 2017: Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze medal

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Azerbaijani athlete Elmira Gambarova (63 kg) competed with Cameroon’s athlete Etane Ngolle in the freestyle wrestling event as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 21.

Gambarova defeated Cameroon’s athlete and won a bronze medal.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.