Another medal for Azerbaijan's divers at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Azerbaijan has won another medal in diving at the Islamic Solidarity Games, taking place in Baku.

In men's synchronized 10 meter platform diving competition (pairs), Azerbaijan's Artyom Danilov and Dmitri Sorokin have taken silver, scoring 265.11 points.

A pair from Iran took gold, while the Iraqi team settled for bronze medals.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.