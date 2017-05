Azerbaijan's basketball team grabs gold at Baku 2017

2017-05-21 20:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

The 3x3 Basketball competitions held in Baku as part of the Islamic Solidarity Games, have wrapped up.

Azerbaijani team faced off with Mali in the finals, winning the game 13-7.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.