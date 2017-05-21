First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awards wrestlers at Baku 2017 (VIDEO) (UPDATED)

2017-05-21 20:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President, Chair of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva and her family members watched the finals of freestyle wrestling competitions held at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 21.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the award ceremony of the winners.

Elis Manolova, competing in a 69 kg category, won these competitions, representing Azerbaijan. Mariya Stadnik, who won gold competing in the 48 kg category for Azerbaijan, was awarded as well.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4