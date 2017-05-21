Azerbaijan grabs bronze in Zorkhane competitions at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21



Trend:



The Zurkhaneh competition continue as part of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.



Azerbaijan's athlete Mammadi Salamov scored 572 points in "kabbadeh" discipline, grabbing bronze medal.



Meanwhile, Iranian Mohsen Gulistani-Zadeh scored 645,5 points, taking gold. Jabeer Abdulameer from Iraq captured silver.



Ismoil Sangov from Tajikistan took the second bronze.



The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.