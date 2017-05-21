Azerbaijan's Sinishin grabs silver medal at Baku 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Women's freestyle wrestling competitions continue as part of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijan's Natalia Sinishin took on Turkey's Bediha Gun, winning two out of three bouts, taking the second place.

Meanwhile, Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye from Nigeria took the gold medal.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.