Azerbaijan's Kolesnik grabs silver medal at Baku 2017

2017-05-21 21:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Women's freestyle wrestling competitions continue as part of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijan's Alyona Kolesnik (58 kg) won her first bout, but lost the second one, thus taking the second place.

Aisuluu Tynybekova from Kyrgyzstan took the gold, while Turkey's Derya Bayhan settled for bronze.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.