Omelchenko grabs 74-th gold medal for Azerbaijan at Baku 2017

2017-05-21 21:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Women's freestyle wrestling competitions continue as part of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijan's Tatiana Omelchenko (60 kg) won the gold medal, which became the 74-th gold of Azerbaijan at the Games.

Meanwhile, Cameroon's Joseph Emilienne Essombe Tiako took the silver medal, while Turkey's Gamze Nur Adakan settled for bronze.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.