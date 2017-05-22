Turkish PM to attend cooperation council in Georgia

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will attend the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Turkey and Georgia to be held on May 22-23, a statement said on Sunday, Anadolu reported.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry, Yildirim will pay a two-day visit to Georgia on the sidelines of the council meeting which will discuss new cooperation opportunities and regional issues.

The implementation of the decisions taken at July 2016's High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in the Turkish capital Ankara will be reviewed, the statement added.

During his visit, Yildirim will also meet Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Turkish businessmen.