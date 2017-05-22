Baku-2017: Last day of Islamic Solidarity Games

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

The last day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games has kicked off.

Today, May 22, the table tennis competitions will be held. Azerbaijani women's team will compete with Iranian team.

10:00 - 15:30 Men's Team Final Men's Team Medal Ceremony Women's Team Final Women's Team Medal Ceremony

The winners in the women’s and men’s tennis singles competitions will be determined.

10:00 - 16:00 Men's Singles Finals Men's Singles Medal Ceremony Women's Singles Finals Women's Singles Medal Ceremony

Azerbaijan will be represented by three athletes in finals of wushu competitions.

11:00 - 13:40 Men's 48 kg Men's 52 kg Men's 56 kg Men's 60 kg Men's 65 kg Men's 70 kg Men's 75 kg

Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.