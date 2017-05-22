Baku-2017: Last day of Islamic Solidarity Games
2017-05-22 08:00 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22
Trend:
The last day of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games has kicked off.
Today, May 22, the table tennis competitions will be held. Azerbaijani women's team will compete with Iranian team.
10:00 - 15:30
Men's Team Final
Men's Team Medal Ceremony
Women's Team Final
Women's Team Medal Ceremony
The winners in the women’s and men’s tennis singles competitions will be determined.
10:00 - 16:00
Men's Singles Finals
Men's Singles Medal Ceremony
Women's Singles Finals
Women's Singles Medal Ceremony
Azerbaijan will be represented by three athletes in finals of wushu competitions.
11:00 - 13:40
Men's 48 kg
Men's 52 kg
Men's 56 kg
Men's 60 kg
Men's 65 kg
Men's 70 kg
Men's 75 kg
Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.