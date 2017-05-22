Iran denies aircraft talks with Russia, China

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iran has not held any talks with Russian and Chinese companies for purchasing aircraft, a senior Iranian official said.

Iranian Deputy Transport Minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan has denied that the country’s aviation officials have held any talks with Chinese and Russian companies on purchasing aircraft, IRNA reported.

He also said that Iran had earlier negotiated the issue of purchasing aircraft with a Japanese company which was later abandoned.

Back in February, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Iran was interested in acquiring 12 Sukhoi Superjet 100 planes.