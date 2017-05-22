Iran says Persian Gulf states interested in buying gas

Tehran, Iran, May 21

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Persian Gulf states have implicitly expressed their interest in buying natural gas from Iran, according to Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Hamidreza Araqi.

Araqi hoped that the post-election time in Iran will provide a suitable opportunity for the country to meet the neighbors’ interests, IRNA news agency reported May 21.

Except for Qatar and Iran, most Persian Gulf countries lack notable gas reserves, despite the fact that they generally enjoy good oil reserves.

This is while some other neighbors of Iran such as Iraq do have ample gas reserves, but their infrastructure is not well developed yet in order to start meeting their demands.