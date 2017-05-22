Int’l Media Forum 2017 kicks off in Turkey

www.trend.az

Antalya, Turkey, May 22

Trend:

The International Media Forum 2017 has started its work in Turkey’s Antalya Province.

Journalists and heads of news agencies from more than fifty countries participate in the work of the forum. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, the country’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Nabi Avci and Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci are also expected to participate in the forum.

The main topic of discussion at the forum will be devoted to the development and issues of modern media.