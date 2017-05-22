Ilham Aliyev meets crown prince of Abu Dhabi

2017-05-22 11:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met May 21 with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The sides noted at the meeting that bilateral relations between the countries are at a high level and develop dynamically.

The increase in the number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan from the UAE and the flights between the two countries was emphasized, and the availability of good potential for expanding trade ties between the two countries was noted.

During the meeting, the sides noted good prospects for cooperation in the fields of investment, energy, petrochemistry, transport, tourism, agriculture, health care, participation of the UAE in a free trade zone, which is being created in Azerbaijan, as well as exchanged views on these issues.