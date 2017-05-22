One more Azerbaijan’s wushu fighter wins silver

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Azerbaijan’s Vugar Karamov (70kg) in men’s wushu event lost to Iran’s Saeid Fazeli 0:2 and got a silver medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Earlier, another Azerbaijan’s wushu fighter Bayram Shammadov (65kg) lost to Iran’s Foroud Zafari 0:2 and also got a silver medal at the competitions.

Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.