Uzbek president takes part in Arab Islamic American Summit

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 22

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the invitation of King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud took part in the Arab Islamic American Summit held in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, the Uzbek presidential press service reported.

Presidents of the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council of the Arab states, as well as US President Donald Trump and UN secretary generals took part in the summit.

King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, welcoming the participants of the summit, noted that their participation is very important for enhancing the prestige of this summit, which contributes to strengthening the counteraction to extremism and terrorism, promoting tolerance, as well as strengthening security, stability and cooperation.

Attention of the summit participants was drawn to the prevention of threats to peace, preservation of national and religious values ​​and culture of all countries.

The Uzbek president during his trip to Saudi Arabia held informal meetings with Tajik and Kazakh presidents, and the three presidents discussed further prospects for cooperation during these meetings.