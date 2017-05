Baku 2017: Azerbaijani table tennis team wins silver

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani table tennis team took the silver medal at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku May 22.

In the finals, the Iranian team defeated the Azerbaijani team.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.