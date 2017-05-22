Number of ports on Trans-Caspian transport route to increase

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The number of ports connected to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TCITR) will be increased, Taleh Ziyadov, director general of the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC, told reporters May 22.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the second meeting of sister ports within the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) in Baku.

Along with the Baku International Sea Trade Port, Kazakh ports of Aktau and Kuryk, as well as Turkish port of Samsun are also involved in the route, said Ziyadov.

“We expect to increase their number,” he added.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route runs through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and then through Turkey and Ukraine to Europe. New competitive tariffs were introduced for the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route since June 1, 2016.

