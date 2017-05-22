Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministers mull military co-op (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Georgia, met with the country’s Minister of Defense Levan Isoria, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides noted the importance of ensuring regional stability and exchanged views on promising areas of cooperation in the military sphere, in military medicine and military education, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

The two defense ministers pointed to the contribution made by Azerbaijan and Georgia in the security and development of the two states.

After the meeting, the two ministers held a press-conference for media representatives.

Afterwards, the Azerbaijani delegation laid a wreath at the Heroes Memorial in the Heroes Square of Tbilisi and honored the memory of the people who died for Georgia’s independence and territorial integrity.