Azerbaijan – important, reliable partner of European Parliament

2017-05-22 14:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan is a very important and reliable partner of the European Parliament, David

McAllister, chairman of the European Parliament’s committee on foreign affairs, told reporters in Baku.

During the current visit to Azerbaijan, the delegation of the European Parliament has once again demonstrated support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Azerbaijan, McAllister said.

"We discussed new challenges and interests as part of talks in Baku,” he noted.

On May 22, the delegation led by David McAllister holds meetings with Azerbaijani officials as part of the visit to the South Caucasus.