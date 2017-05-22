Turkey, Azerbaijan to jointly invest in tourism of other countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Azerbaijan may jointly invest in tourism sector of the third countries, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Nabi Avci told Trend on May 22.

Azerbaijan has great tourism potential, according to him.

“Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are developing in many areas, including the sphere of tourism,” said Avci.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan is attractive for tourists from Turkey and Arab countries.

Turkey and Azerbaijan, said Avci, will jointly make efforts in the future at UNESCO for recognition of “Dede Gorgud” as a common cultural heritage of the Turkic world.