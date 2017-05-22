Turkey, Georgia to mull development of economic ties (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Georgia will discuss development of economic relations during the 2nd meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Turkey and Georgia, the Turkish Economy Ministry told Trend May 22.

Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim will today arrive in Georgia on a two-day visit to participate in the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council. The Turkish PM will be accompanied by Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci and other officials.

During the visit, the sides will exchange views on deepening the bilateral cooperation and mull preparation for signing of various documents, designed to contribute to the Turkey-Georgia partnership.

Binali Yildirim is also expected to hold talks with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and meet with Turkish entrepreneurs working in Georgia.