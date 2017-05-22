Turkey has great tourist potential - minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has great tourist potential, the country’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Nabi Avci said May 22.

He was speaking at the International Media Forum 2017 in Turkey’s Antalya province.

He said that the development of tourism in Turkey began in the 1980s of the last century, adding that the country will further develop its tourism potential.

Avci expressed regret at the fact that Turkey has not yet fully benefited from this potential.

More than six million tourists visited Antalya last year.