Iran army overhauls 12 US-built helicopters

2017-05-22 15:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



Iranian army experts have successfully overhauled 12 US-built helicopters after being grounded for 5-7 years, the Islamic Republic Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari said.



The overhauled helicopters re-joined Islamic Republic of Iran Army Aviation (IRIAA) in Isfahan on May 22, Heidari said, IRIB news agency reported.



Five Bell 214, three heavy-lift Chinook, two 209 tactical helicopters and one AB-205 chopper as well as one Bell 206 Jet Ranger were among the overhauled American-built helicopters, he said.



The Iranian commander added that the helicopters were overhauled after 370,000 person-hour operation.



Iranian media outlets reported that in recent years, Tehran made great strides in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and systems.



In September 2014, Iranian media outlets reported that Islamic Republic experts successfully overhauled US-made F-4 and F-14 fighter jets.



Iranian Air Force experts reportedly overhauled several Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jets for the first time in 2014.