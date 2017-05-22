Iran accuses US of spreading iranophobia

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi accused the US administration of spreading iranophobia as a tactic to sell more weapons to the regional countries.



The US should stop with its baseless provocative and interfering remarks, Qassemi said, Tasnim news agency reported May 22.



Qassemi’s statements came one day after the US President Donald Trump in a visit to Riyadh accused Iran of fueling the fires of sectarian conflict and terror.



Qassemi also accused the US of selling dangerous weapons to the main supporters of the terrorists in the region, saying the US policies have led to re-strengthening of terrorist groups in the Middle East.



During Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia arms deals worth almost $110 billion were signed between the two countries.



Elsewhere in his remarks, Qassemi recommended the regional countries to care about their people’s welfare and peace instead of spending billions of dollars for attracting US support.