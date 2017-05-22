Azerbaijan – important, reliable partner of European Parliament (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is a very important and reliable partner of the European Parliament, David

McAllister, chairman of the European Parliament’s committee on foreign affairs, told reporters in Baku.

During the current visit to Azerbaijan, the delegation of the European Parliament has once again demonstrated support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Azerbaijan, McAllister said.

"We discussed new challenges and interests as part of talks in Baku,” he noted.

On May 22, the delegation led by David McAllister is holding meetings with Azerbaijani officials as part of the visit to the South Caucasus.

“We highly assess the role of secular Azerbaijan in ensuring religious freedom and in the intercultural dialogue, and realize the significance of the country,” he said.

Azerbaijan can play the role of a bridge between Europe, the Muslim world and Asia, McAllister said, adding it is therefore necessary to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan.

McAllister also noted that he supports the reforms implemented in Azerbaijan, and said it is necessary to extend the European Parliament’s support in this area.