Romanian universities open doors for Azerbaijani students

2017-05-22 15:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Romania is willing to develop relations with Azerbaijan not only in the spheres of politics and economy, but also in the spheres of culture and education, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Azerbaijan Dan Iancu said May 22.

He made the remarks in Baku during a press conference dedicated to the 1st Azerbaijan-Romania Inter-University Forum to be held May 24-25 at the ADA University in Baku.

Representatives of the Romanian Ministry of Education and Scientific Research, as well as rectors and pro-rectors of a number of Romanian universities will arrive in Azerbaijan within the framework of the forthcoming forum.

The diplomat said that Azerbaijan and Romania have been successfully developing relations in many spheres for 25 years, but the energy sector has always been priority area.

The diplomat noted that the sides intend to pay attention to the expansion of educational and cultural ties between the two countries.

Education quality in Romania is one of the highest in Europe, he said, especially noting the country’s educational potential in the oil and gas, as well as the medical sphere.

The diplomat noted that Romanian universities offer a variety of educational programs, both in English and Romanian.

He added that the representatives of the two countries’ education ministries plan to sign a number of agreements during the upcoming visit.

In the end, the diplomat expressed his readiness to further strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania in all areas.