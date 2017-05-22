European Parliament urged to support Peace Platform between Armenia, Azerbaijan

2017-05-22 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan calls on the European Parliament and other international organizations to support the Peace Platform between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Samad Seyidov, chairman of Azerbaijani parliament’s committee on international and inter-parliamentary relations, told reporters in Baku May 22.

“This message is voiced both at the European Parliament, here, and at other international organizations,” said Seyidov after a meeting with the European Parliament’s delegation, which is on a visit in Azerbaijan.

He noted that these relations should be bilateral.

Azerbaijan is ready for negotiations and for establishing ties, he said, however, the consent of the opposite side is questionable.

Seyidov expressed confidence that open and free relations between the committees will raise the relations between the Azerbaijani parliament and the European Parliament to a high level, and also play a big role in conveying to the European public the truth about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.