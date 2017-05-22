Turkey neutralizes over 90 PKK terrorists over week

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

The Turkish armed forces neutralized 93 militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorist organization in the country’s provinces of Sirnak, Hakkari, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Ardahan, Bingel, Mus and Hatay during the anti-terrorist operations May 11-21, the General Staff of the Turkish armed forces said May 22.

Two mortars, 12 heavy machine guns, 313 assault rifles, 4 sniper rifles, 5 grenade launchers, 597 grenades, 53 improvised explosive devices, 2.3 tons of explosives and 150,000 munitions were seized during the operations.

Seven Turkish servicemen were killed and 27 were wounded during the operations over the past week.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.