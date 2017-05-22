Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia to hold joint military drills

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan plan to hold joint military drills in June and September 2017, said Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria.

Izoria made the remarks after his meeting with Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov in Tbilisi on May 22, the Georgian media outlets reported.

The Azerbaijani minister is on an official visit in Tbilisi.

Izoria, Hasanov, as well as Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik will hold a trilateral ministerial meeting in Batumi on May 23.

“The dynamics of this cooperation is very positive and growing. This year we will have joint exercises. Approximately after two weeks, the special operations forces of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey, will hold joint exercises,” said Izoria, adding that in September, military computer exercises will also be held.

According to the Georgian media, the Turkish-Georgian-Azerbaijani military drills Caucasus Eagle with participation of the three countries’ special operations forces will be held in Turkey from June 4 to June 14, 2017.

Defense ministries of Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan have been intensively cooperating within the trilateral format since 2014.