Secretary of Iran’s top security body to visit Moscow

2017-05-22 16:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani will visit Moscow to participate in a security summit, be held in Russia on May 23, Fars news agency reported May 22.

Shamkhani is scheduled to discuss security, political and economic events in region as well as evaluation of terrorism.

Russia will be hosting its annual international security summit on May 23-25 in the city of Tver.

Russian Security Council secretary Nikolay Patrushev emphasized that dialogue between Russian intelligence agents and their counterparts abroad continues.

During an interview with RT, he said that “all in all, we see that this eagerness to communicate with us expands. We don’t feel any isolation at all. On the contrary, the number of those attending [the security summit] is growing constantly."

He stated that they expect up to 90 countries to participate this year in the summit, as compared to last year when 75 countries were present.

Seventy bilateral meetings are planned, RT noted, adding that "sixteen European countries will be present."

Meanwhile, Ukraine and Georgia are not sending delegations, nor is the United States.